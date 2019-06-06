Ex-Arizona assistant basketball coach gets 3-month sentence

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press By TOM HAYS June 6, 2019 0

NEW YORK— A former assistant basketball coach at the University of Arizona was sentenced to three months in prison and two years of probation on Thursday for his role in a college hoops corruption scandal. Before hearing his sentence in federal court in Manhattan, Emanuel "Book" Richardson apologized to the players he coached at Arizona, saying, ...

