Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: Nemes v. Tutino

Fourth Department – Child custody: Nemes v. Tutino

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Jurisdiction – Home state – Safety net Nemes v. Tutino CAF 18-01161 Appealed from Family Court, Steuben County Background: After relocating with the child from New Jersey to New York, the petitioner-respondent mother commenced a proceeding in family court seeking sole custody of the child.  The father had failed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo