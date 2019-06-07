Don't Miss
City of Rochester files lawsuit against opioid industry

City of Rochester files lawsuit against opioid industry

By: Gino Fanelli June 7, 2019 0

The City of Rochester has filed a lawsuit against the opioid industry, seeking reparations for the damage prescription opioids contributed to the rise of the opioid and heroin epidemic. The sprawling, 302-page lawsuit names defendants across the entire industry, from pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to distributors including Rochester Drug Cooperative and producers like Watson, Janssen ...

