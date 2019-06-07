Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Strict product liability: Fasolas v. Bobcat of New York, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Strict product liability Design defect – Optional safety device – Rental market Fasolas v. Bobcat of New York, et al. No. 29 Judge Difiore Background: The Court of Appeals previously recognized an exception to the general rule of strict products liability for design defects, where the manufacturer offers a product with an optional safety device ...

