NYPD sorry for '69 raid at now-landmark Stonewall gay bar

By: The Associated Press Jennifer Peltz June 7, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 50 years after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn catalyzed the modern LGBT rights movement, New York’s police commissioner apologized Tuesday for what his department did. “The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong, plain and simple,” Commissioner James O’Neill said during a briefing at police headquarters. “The actions and the ...

