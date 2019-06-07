Don't Miss
Home / News / Receiver appointed for latest local Morgan properties facing foreclosure

Receiver appointed for latest local Morgan properties facing foreclosure

By: Kevin Oklobzija June 7, 2019 0

State Supreme Court Justice J. Scott Odorisi signed an order today appointing a receiver to oversee the acceptance and proper application of rents and income from five east-side apartment buildings connected to Robert Morgan that are now in the early stages of foreclosure. Tompkins Bank of Castile on Tuesday initiated foreclosure proceedings on the apartment buildings ...

