Judgments Recorded April 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 2, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BAKER, BERNICE 455 TITUS AVENUE APARTMENT 104, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $1,139.76 BAMIDELE, ABIMBOLA L. et ano 1035 STONEMARK TRAIL, LA VERGNE TN 37086 Favor: NEW YORK STATE ELECTRIC & GAS CORPORATION Attorney: GALLO IACOVANGELO Amount: $5,004.12 BEASLEY, ANTHONY 70 MARIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF ...

