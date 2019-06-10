Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for June 11, 2019

Court Calendars for June 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2019 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Volunteers of America v John Virgil, 119 State St – Bond Schoeneck 2—Volunteers of America v Herman Jones, 119 State St – Bond Schoeneck 3—Volunteers of America v Scott Twichell, 287 Flower City Park – Bond Schoeneck 4—Volunteers of America v Gerald Cropper, 119 State St – Bond Schoeneck 5—Georgia’s Portfolio LLC v Robert ...

