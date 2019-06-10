Edward Steve | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Edward Steve has been appointed to serve on the board of directors for ROCovery Fitness Inc.

As a labor and employment attorney, Steve has extensive experience as an employment law defense counsel, representing clients in federal and state court proceedings, in arbitration and before federal, state and local administrative agencies. He provides advice and counsel on employment-related matters and has significant expertise in several facets of labor and employment law, including human resources policy development, settlement agreements and negotiated departures. He has also conducted training on employment law.