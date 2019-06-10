Don't Miss
Kobach declines to answer questions about conversations with Trump about census

By: The Washington Post Rachael Bade  June 10, 2019 0

Kris Kobach refused to answer several questions from a congressional panel investigating the Trump administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census after the White House told him not to discuss his conversations with the president. The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Friday disclosed the interview with Kobach, the former Kansas secretary ...

