Home / News / Legal News / New trial ordered in attempted murder case

New trial ordered in attempted murder case

Judge failed to give jury special instructions

By: Bennett Loudon June 10, 2019 0

The state’s highest court has ordered a new trial for a Rochester man convicted of attempted murder in 2014. Samuel J. Smith, 29, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. The New York State Court of Appeals ruled in a decision released Friday that the trial judge failed to ...

