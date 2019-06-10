Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former contract attorney with government agency: Opinion 19-15

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former contract attorney with government agency: Opinion 19-15

By: Daily Record Staff June 10, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Former contract attorney with government agency Supervisory role – Disqualification - Opinion 19-15 Background: A new family court judge formerly contracted with the local department of social services to provide legal services. The judge was the principal attorney and had a supervisory role regarding other contract attorneys. Opinion: The Committee concluded that ...

