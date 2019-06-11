Atlanta firm will re-purpose former Henrietta Circuit City

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija June 11, 2019 0

The former Circuit City store in Henrietta will soon become an $11 million self-storage village. Atlanta-based Stein Investment Group has purchased the building and will add a mezzanine and additional build-out to create a 79,000-square-foot self-storage facility along Marketplace Drive and Hylan Drive. Stein Investment Group — through a newly created limited liability company of SIG 1575 Marketplace ...

