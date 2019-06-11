Don't Miss
Court Calendars for June 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2019 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—GWC Properties LLC v Craven Rolle, 81 Dorbeth St – Erin M Elsner 2—Peter Bozic v Jonkashima Jimenez, 87 Fulton Ave – Erin M Elsner 3—Cruz Estates Inc v Jessica Ezell, 279 Smith St – Catherine H Josh 4—Thyroff & Thyroff LLC v John Martinez, 26 Ellington Road – John Nacca 5—Semper Realty LLC ...

