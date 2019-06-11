Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Long-arm jurisdiction: Williams, et al. v. Beemiller Inc., et al.

Court of Appeals – Long-arm jurisdiction: Williams, et al. v. Beemiller Inc., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Long-arm jurisdiction Minimum contacts – Out-of-state gun sales Williams, et al. v. Beemiller Inc., et al. No. 25 Judge DiFiorie Background: At issue in this case is the propriety of exercising New York’s long-arm jurisdiction statute over the defendant, an Ohio firearm merchant who sold a gun to an Ohio resident in Ohio which was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo