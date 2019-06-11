Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded May 23, 2019

Deeds   Recorded May 23, 2019  71   NOT PROVIDED CAMPBELL, MINNETTE to GEER, DAISY C et ano Property Address: 839 SMITH STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12187 Page: 0348 Tax Account: 105.82-1-51 Full Sale Price: $70,000.00 MONROE COUNTY OF to GORES, PATRICIA et ano Property Address: MAIN STREET, WHEATLAND NY Liber: 12187 Page: 0344 Tax Account: 208.12-1-28 Full Sale Price: $1,200.00 14420 MILES, SUSAN L to CLAUSE, KENNETH A et ano Property ...

