Don't Miss
Home / News / DOJ supports lawsuit demanding religious tuition payments

DOJ supports lawsuit demanding religious tuition payments

By: The Associated Press By DAVID SHARP June 11, 2019 0

PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Department of Justice is backing three families who are suing to force the state of Maine to pay tuition for some students to attend religious high schools. The "Statement of Interest" filed Monday supports a lawsuit that targets the state's longstanding tuition policy for students in districts that don't have a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo