Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded April 2, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 11, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded April 2, 2019   JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT   MENDRELL-PEREZ, EUSEBIO 165 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 MERCADO, MELINDA E. et ano 19 SPRING STREET, LIBERTY NY 12754 Favor: NEW YORK STATE ELECTRIC & GAS CORPORATION Attorney: GALLO IACOVANGELO Amount: $9,352.37 MICHLIN, CHARLES P. 333 CODDINGTON ROAD, ITHACA NY 14850 Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo