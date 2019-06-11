Don't Miss
Upcoming foreclosures as of June 10, 2019

By: kellyplessinger June 11, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 4 Chambord Dr Mendon 14506 06/10/2019 09:30 AM Bronster, LLP $37,144.38 100 E Ridge Rd Rochester 14621 06/10/2019 10:30 AM Aldridge Pite, LLP $88,990.99 670 Joseph Ave Rochester ...

