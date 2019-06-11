Don't Miss
Home / News / US lawsuit filed over deadly fire at London’s Grenfell Tower

US lawsuit filed over deadly fire at London’s Grenfell Tower

By: The Associated Press June 11, 2019 0

PHILADELPHIA  — A lawsuit filed in the United States says faulty building materials helped spread a fire at London's Grenfell Tower in 2017. More than 200 relatives of victims and survivors joined the suit, which targets U.S. companies that made products used at the complex. It was filed in a state court in Philadelphia on Tuesday. It ...

