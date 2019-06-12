Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for June 13, 2019

Court Calendars for June 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2019 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Lyell Portfolio LLC v Timothy Johnson, 349 Hazelwood Terrace – Burgess & Miraglia – Legal Aid Society 2—LMP Real Estate Partners LLC v Christopher Maldonado & Suleyka Lopez, 22 Emerson Park – Burgess & Miraglia 3—DHB 1 LLC v Crystal Cochran, Mia Shipman, et ano, 739 Genesee St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—DHB2 ...

