Doing Business As Recorded February 19, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded February 19, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ANGELS HEALTH SPA 1839 E RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14622 LI, HUIWEN 2340 WESTFALL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 CUSO CLAMS CASINO AND SEAFOOD 31 SHIRE OAKS DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 MONROE I|DAVID||MANCUSO| & LEEGE, DAVE DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE SCRAPBOOK TREASURES 1954 LYELL AVENUE SUITE 2, ROCHESTER NY 14606 UHRENHOLDT, KENNETH E & UHRENHOLDT, MARY ANN 296 PENNELS ...

