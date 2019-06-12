Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Townsend

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Townsend

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Interrogation – Inquiry – Custody – Unrelated charge People v. Townsend KA 12-01363 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress statements he made to the police during the execution of a search ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo