Home / News / N Carolina man pleads guilty to killing 3 Muslim students

N Carolina man pleads guilty to killing 3 Muslim students

By: The Associated Press June 12, 2019 0

DURHAM, N.C. — Moments after a North Carolina man pleaded guilty to gunning down three Muslim university students, a prosecutor played a cellphone video of the slayings in the courtroom Wednesday as one of the victims' relatives fainted, others wept openly and a man hurled an expletive at the confessed killer. Craig Stephen Hicks, 50, entered ...

