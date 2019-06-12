Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / New trial ordered in attempted murder case

New trial ordered in attempted murder case

Judge ignored complaint about assigned counsel

By: Bennett Loudon June 12, 2019 0

An appellate court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of attempted murder because the trial judge failed to act on complaints by the defendant about the effectiveness of his attorney. Charquan Edwards, 27, was convicted in Syracuse in October 2015 of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and ...

