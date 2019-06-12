Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney filed February 13, 2019

Powers of Attorney filed February 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 13, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY NOTHNAGLE, DEBRA A Appoints: NOTHNAGLE, VICTORIA NRX REO VI CORP Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC ODELL, EMILY Appoints: ODELL, DAVID J RUTHMAN, SHARON R Appoints: BRIZEE, JILL RUTHMAN, WILLIAM C Appoints: BRIZEE, JILL SALVAGGIO, CHARLENE Appoints: DAVIS, CHELSEA SANTOS, KENNETH D Appoints: GREVELL, KRISTA VALLONE, JAMES R Appoints: DIBELLA, CHELSEA M WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo