Powers of Attorney filed February 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 15, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY LORENZO, MARIA ROSARIO Appoints: LORENZO, SIOMARA NITSCHKE, GERTRUD A Appoints: NITSCHKE, KAREN G REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY TUFFO, ANTHONY A Appoints: COLICCHIO, ROY E

