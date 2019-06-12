Don't Miss
Rochester police officer fired

Rochester police officer fired

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2019

A Rochester police officer convicted on May 28 of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, has been fired, effective the date of the conviction. Under state law, he can longer be employed because his misdemeanor conviction constitutes a crime involving a violation of the oath of office, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department. In addition, ...

