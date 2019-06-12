Don't Miss
States sue to stop $26.5 billion Sprint-T-Mobile deal

States sue to stop $26.5 billion Sprint-T-Mobile deal

By: The Associated Press By TALI ARBEL and MAE ANDERSON June 12, 2019

NEW YORK — A group of state attorneys general led by New York and California filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid for Sprint, citing consumer harm. The state attorneys general said the promised benefits, such as better networks in rural areas and faster service overall, cannot be verified, while eliminating a ...

