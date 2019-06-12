Tully Rinckey lawyers raise $1,270 in Tour de Cure

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2019 0

Five Tully Rinckey PLLC attorneys raised $1,270 by participating in the June 8 Tour de Cure Rochester event to benefit the American Diabetes Association. “Tully Rinckey PLLC places great value on balancing work and life commitments, and its employees help build on a tradition of community service,” managing partner Peter Pullano said in a news release. Pullano ...

