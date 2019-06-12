Don't Miss
Home / News / White House asserts executive privilege in census fight

White House asserts executive privilege in census fight

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MATTHEW DALY June 12, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has asserted executive privilege over documents that were subpoenaed by Congress related to the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, the Justice Department said Wednesday. The claim comes as the House Oversight Committee considers whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur ...

