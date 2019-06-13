Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for June 14, 2019

Court Calendars for June 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—James L King & Andrea G King v Sharon Gantt, 100 Ridgeway Ave – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Rochester Max Realty LLC v Yvette Solomon, 26 Arch St – Erin M Elsner 3—Will T Davis & Betty J Davis v Breanna Hardgers, 150 Chili Ave – Erin M Elsner ...

