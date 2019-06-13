Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded May 25, 2019

Deeds Recorded May 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded May 25, 2019  2   14625 TWEET, THEA S to TWEET, ARTHUR G Property Address: 280 WEYMOUTH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 Liber: 12188 Page: 0387 Tax Account: 123.18-1-6 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14626 NICHOLAS, ELAINE M et ano to NICHOLAS, ELAINE M Property Address: 172 POLLET PLACE, GREECE NY 14626 Liber: 12188 Page: 0392 Tax Account: 073.02-11-40 Full Sale Price: $1.00

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo