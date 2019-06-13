Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Acox v. Jeff Petroski & Sons

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Acox v. Jeff Petroski & Sons

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Protected work activity – Window treatment – Separate and distinct work from project Acox v. Jeff Petroski & Sons CA 18-01683 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff, as administrator of the estate of the decedent, commenced a labor law and negligence action seeking damages related to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo