Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded April 2, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 2, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 2, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT BOZMAN, PATRICK M 123 VAN STALLEN, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $810.00 CASSERINO, DONALD J 224 AFFINITY LN, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $955.00 DANIELS, DAVID R 125 GOVERNOR, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $1,005.00 GONZALEZ, LUIS G 1 CARL, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 HALL, TRAVIS M 555 GARSON AVE, ROCHESTER ...

