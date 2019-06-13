Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded April 3, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 3, 2019

June 13, 2019

Judgments Recorded April 3, 2019 JUDGMENT DUEL, STACY A Favor: DAVIDSON FINK LLP Attorney: DAVIDSON FINK LLP Amount: JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANDULA, ADAM 4 ORCHARD ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK N.A. Attorney: SCHACHTER PORTNOY LLC Amount: $3,489.26 AUTO IWEB INC. et al 147 WISHING VIEW DRIVE APARTMENT B, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $15,288.82 BENTIVEGNA, ...

