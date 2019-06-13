Don't Miss
Home / News / Matthew Magar pleads guilty to all charges

Matthew Magar pleads guilty to all charges

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019 0

Matthew Magar, 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving with blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, driving while intoxicated and second-degree reckless endangerment, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. About 12:01 a.m., Jan. 7, Magar ran a stop sign at Parma-Clarkson Town Line ...

