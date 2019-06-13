Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Matthew W. Taylor | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Matthew W. Taylor | Bond, Schoeneck & King

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019 0

Matthew W. Taylor has joined the Rochester office of Bond, Schoeneck & King as an associate attorney in the firm’s trust and estate practice, in the Pittsford office. Taylor will  concentrate his practice in the areas of estate planning and taxation, probate, and trust and estate administration, providing a wide array of trust and estate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo