Mortgages Recorded May 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019

Mortgages   Recorded May 25, 2019  17   14450 HANEY, BONNIE L & HANEY, DONALD W JR Property Address: 4 COUNTY CLARE CRESCENT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: FAIRPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 14468 THALER, KRISTINA MARIE Property Address: 160 PECK ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $61,500.00 14526 PEDRONE, TRACIE J Property Address: 125 COUNTRY LANE, PENFIELD NY 14526 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 14534 HASEBE, FLORENCE & ...

