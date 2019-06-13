Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / School district settles discrimination complaint

School district settles discrimination complaint

Two other plaintiffs are continuing lawsuit

By: Bennett Loudon June 13, 2019 0

One of three Rochester school district employees suing the district for alleged discrimination has settled her case for $35,000. Kim Nixon, 51, who worked for the district from Sept. 13, 2010, until she was fired on Sept. 30, 2016, signed the settlement agreement in March. The federal lawsuit is continuing with two other plaintiffs: Louis Barnes Jr., ...

