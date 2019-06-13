Don't Miss
Home / News / Sheila Gaddis named to Lawyers of Color ‘Nation’s Best’ list

Sheila Gaddis named to Lawyers of Color ‘Nation’s Best’ list

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019 0

Sheila Gaddis, chair of the diversity and & inclusion committee at Barclay Damon LLP, has been selected to the inaugural Lawyers of Color “Nation’s Best” list in partnership with Major, Lindsey & Africa and Diverse Partners Network. The list recognizes “exceptional law firm partners and senior-level corporate counsel who have achieved prominence and distinction in their ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo