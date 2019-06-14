Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Aggravated vehicular homicide: People v. Campagna

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Aggravated vehicular homicide Ignition interlock device – Mandatory term People v. Campagna KA 17-00741 Appealed from Cayuga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated. Ruling: The Appellate Division vacated the term of probation imposed and affirmed the ...

