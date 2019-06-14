Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Premises liability: Bobik v. State of New York

June 14, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Premises liability Sip and fall – Credibility determination Bobik v. State of New York CA 18-01710 Appealed from the Court of Claims Background: The claimant, a state prison inmate, alleged that he sustained injuries when he slipped and fell while mowing the facility’s lawn. He appeals from the denial of his ...

