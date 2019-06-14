JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: IP Paralegal

Department: Health Sciences

FLSA Status: Nonexempt

Location: Rochester, NY

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Monday through Friday

Core Business Hours

Reports to: Partner/Leadership Team Members of Health Sciences Practice;

Paralegal Manager

Position Description

Under general supervision and according to established policies and procedures, provides support to the Firm’s attorneys and their clients. Must be familiar with and observe the Firm’s established policies and guidelines. Must maintain positive contact with attorneys (both the Firm’s and outside counsel), support staff, and clients, and observe confidentiality of client and Firm matters.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Under the direct supervision of lawyers, assist with the preparation, filing, prosecution, and maintenance of domestic and foreign patent applications; prepare client letters, reporting status of applications and patents; review docket for deadlines; understand docket and deadlines and action needed on each file; inform responsible lawyer(s) of deadlines; assist with IP due diligence projects, as needed.

Minimum Qualifications and Skills

Interpret and understand the rules of the USPTO, PCT and other international patent offices relating to IP.

Experience in on-line IP database searching.

Experience using and/or understanding docketing software.

Experience using and/or understanding Global IPEstimator and REforeignInv.

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (specifically Word and Excel).

Track and enter billable hours, as required, in Elite

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

High attention to detail and excellent organizational skills, including the ability to work productively under pressure and manage multiple priorities and track extensive deadlines.

Must be willing to take initiative to ensure completion of tasks, and must be able to pursue projects to completion with a minimum of input or direction.

Must be able to communicate and follow instructions effectively from a diverse group of attorneys and staff and provide information with ordinary courtesy and tact.

Must be able to communicate orally and electronically with ordinary courtesy and tact.

Related Training and Education Required

Qualified candidates typically have an undergraduate degree and/or paralegal certificate. A minimum of three to four years’ paralegal experience in a law firm or corporate legal department with a demonstrated knowledge of intellectual property legal concepts, terminology, principles and procedures is required.

Other Job Demands Required (working conditions, travel, physical demands, personal contact, etc.)

The physical demands of this job described herein are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, employee is required to walk; sit for long periods of time at a computer; use hands and fingers to operate the keyboard; reach with hands and arms to lift and carry file folders; stoop to file in cabinets; ability to lift file folders and expandable files up to and including ten pounds; ability to receive detailed information through oral, telephone and written communication; employee is required to speak and hear; have close visual acuity to use a computer monitor.

Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.

Overtime may be required beyond stated hours.

This job description is not intended to describe in detail, the multitude of tasks that may be assigned, but rather to give the employee a general sense of the responsibilities and expectations of his/her position. As the nature of the business demands change, so to, may the essential duties of this position.

Pepper Hamilton LLP is an Equal Opportunity Employer interested in qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, creed, gender, sex, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, familial status, pregnancy, childbirth or a related medical condition, ancestry, age, national origin, citizenship status, veteran status, union affiliation, disability, or any other protected status under applicable law.