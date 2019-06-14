Don't Miss
Home / News / New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates

New York ends religious exemption to vaccine mandates

By: The Associated Press David Klepper June 14, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York eliminated the religious exemption to vaccine requirements for schoolchildren Thursday, as the nation’s worst measles outbreak in decades prompts states to reconsider giving parents ways to opt out of immunization rules. The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly voted Thursday to repeal the exemption, which allows parents to cite religious beliefs to ...

