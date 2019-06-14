Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Plea vacated in burglary case

Plea vacated in burglary case

Defendant’s complaints about counsel were ignored

By: Bennett Loudon June 14, 2019 0

An appeals court has vacated a guilty plea in a burglary case because the trial judge failed to address the defendant’s complaints about his appointed attorney. Todd Jones, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in November 2014. Monroe County Court Judge Victoria M. Argento sentenced him to up to 12 years in state prison. “We agree with ...

