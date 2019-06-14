Don't Miss
Suppression issue sent back to trial court

Judge failed to rule on legality of search

By: Bennett Loudon June 14, 2019 0

The Fourth Department sent a case an appeal of a conviction on a weapon charge back to trial court because the judge failed to address the legality of a search. Robert Green pleaded guilty in February 2015 to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Green was arrested after police stopped a car in which Green was a ...

