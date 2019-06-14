Wine drinkers file suit over alleged short-pours by Delaware North

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija June 14, 2019 0

A Buffalo attorney has filed a class action suit against Delaware North Companies Inc., claiming the food service conglomerate has been short-changing — or in this case, short-pouring — wine-buyers at KeyBank Center. Michael Hayes filed the complaint in state Supreme Court in Erie County on June 4 on behalf of Andy Ochal and thousands of others ...

