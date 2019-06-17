Single or small practice attorney wanted to close residential and construction loans, approximately 20-30 loans per year, for local lender. Good experience with real estate mortgage closings and basic knowledge of state and federal mortgage and lending regulations. Some in-house corporate work. No travel. Resume required.
Please email all resumes to:
BlindBox@NYDailyRecord.com
and refer to box # 603
ATTORNEY
