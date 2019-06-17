Don't Miss
Home / Legal Jobs / ATTORNEY

ATTORNEY

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2019 0

Single or small practice attorney wanted to close residential and construction loans, approximately 20-30 loans per year, for local lender.  Good experience with real estate mortgage closings and basic knowledge of state and federal mortgage and lending regulations.  Some in-house corporate work.  No travel.  Resume required.
Please email all resumes to:
BlindBox@NYDailyRecord.com
and refer to box # 603

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo