Don't Miss
Home / News / Carleton to lead Estate Planning Council

Carleton to lead Estate Planning Council

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2019 0

Lynne M. Carleton has been elected president of the Estate Planning Council of Rochester. Carleton, who lives in Henrietta, is a vice president and trust officer with Tompkins Financial Advisors’ western New York team based in Pittsford. Carleton previously spent 10 years with Canandaigua National Bank, two years with Steuben Trust Co., and 20 years with Manufacturers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo